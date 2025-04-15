Xbox Game Pass Brought Back One of Its Biggest Games Ever Today

April is already halfway over and Xbox Game Pass has now revealed its plans for the next 2 weeks. Subscribers have a lot to look forward to in the near future, but things are starting off on a high note today with the return of one of the service’s biggest games ever. That game is Grand Theft Auto V, which is available right now through every tier except Game Pass Core. While that’s a pretty great start, subscribers will have a lot more to get excited about. The following games have now been confirmed for the service:

April 15th- Grand Theft Auto V (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

April 16th- Neon White (Console) through Game Pass Standard

April 16th- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

April 17th- Crime Scene Cleaner (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

April 17th- Tempopo (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

April 24th- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

April 29th- Towerborne Game Preview (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

April 30th- Far Cry 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

May 1st- Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

May 1st- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

May 6th- Dredge (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

clair obscur: expedition 33 is an upcoming rpg from sandfall interactive

Even ignoring Grand Theft Auto V, this is a pretty stacked couple of weeks! While some months are better than others, Game Pass subscribers have had a lot to celebrate in the month of April. What’s really nice about this month is that Xbox is still treating its standard tier subscribers pretty well with several new additions. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers are still making out a bit better though, with a pair of Day One releases: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Tempopo. Readers should note that while Neon White only lists the version on console through Game Pass Standard, the game is already available through other subscription tiers.

Xbox is closing out the month of April in a big way, but May is already shaping up to be a very strong month for subscribers. On May 15th, DOOM: The Dark Ages will get a Day One release through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The latest from id Software seems to be shaping up quite nicely, and should make for a very exciting arrival on the service.

