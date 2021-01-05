Xbox Game Pass Getting Injustice 2 and 6 More Great Games

Microsoft announced a number of new Xbox Game Pass additions this week for both the console and PC versions of the subscription. Included in the first drop of 2021 are things like Injustice 2 as well as Torchlight III and five other games that’ll soon be playable as they come to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month. All of the games announced on Tuesday will be added by January 14th, and we’ll likely see another drop take place before the end of the month.

The seven games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass this week can be found listed below along with the dates that they’ll be playable in the subscription. While most lists of new Xbox Game Pass games are generally skewed towards the console version, this new lineup is pretty evenly split between consoles and PCs. Some games are also to be playable on Android devices via Xbox’s xCloud service with the playable platforms noted below alongside the games’ dates.

Coming soon to @XboxGamePass: Injustice 2, PES 2021 Season Update, Torchlight III, and more. Full details here: https://t.co/pA7GXiylDg — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 5, 2021

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and Console) – January 7

Injustice 2 (Android, Console, and PC) – January 7

The Little Acre (Android and Console) ID@Xbox – January 7

Neoverse (PC) ID@Xbox – January 14

Torchlight III (Android and Console) ID@Xbox – January 14

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) ID@Xbox – January 14

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) ID@Xbox – January 14

Xbox Game Pass is known for having a diverse lineup of games, but there’s always one standout title in every announcement of new Xbox Game Pass additions that is the one people will know best. In this case, that game would likely either be eFootball 2021 or Injustice 2 depending on what types of games you tend to stick to.

The latter has been out since 2017 and comes from NetherRealm Studios, the same developer responsible for the Mortal Kombat games. The fighting game that pits DC Comics heroes and villains against one another is the second in the franchise as the name suggests, but there’s been no word of a third game yet despite many people hoping that such an announcement will some day be made. Mortal Kombat and Injustice co-creator Ed Boon addressed the topic some months ago by saying there was nothing to announced at the time.

Xbox’s new Xbox Game Pass games will start coming to the service on January 7th and will continue being added for the next two weeks.