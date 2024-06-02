Xbox Game Pass Reveals Games Leaving in June

Every month, Xbox Game Pass adds a new batch of games that can be accessed by subscribers. However, the trade-off is that several games end up rotating out. June is no exception, and five titles will be leaving the service within the next two weeks. If players want to check them out before they're gone, they might want to jump on them quickly. At this time, Xbox has not revealed what games will be replacing them, but we should know soon what to expect in the first half of June. The following games are all leaving Xbox Game Pass:

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Bramble: The Mountain King

High on Life

Rune Factory 4 Special

Spacelines from the Far Out

Should You Play These Games Before They Leave?

Of the games listed, Bramble: The Mountain King might be the most significant loss. The horror game was released last year and received positive reviews. Thankfully, it seems the game can be wrapped up in less than 5 hours, so anyone that wants to do so before it goes away can play through the story fairly quickly. The same definitely can't be said for Rune Factory 4 Special, as entries in that series tend to take a very long time to complete.

As is always the case with Xbox Game Pass departures, all of these games have been given a discount, and can be purchased from the Microsoft Store for 20% off. That helps to ease the sting a little bit, so anyone that's really loving these games can fully own them without having to worry about losing the loss.

June Xbox Game Pass Games

Two weeks ago, Xbox revealed a pair of games that will be coming to Game Pass this month; on June 4th, Firework will be available on PC, while Rolling Hills will be available on PC, Console, and Cloud. Over the next few days, we should learn what else to expect in the first half of the month. Xbox will likely have even more things to reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th.

Beyond that, we can expect to see some first-party games added to the service this year. After a lot of rumors, we now know for a fact that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be a day one game, and we can similarly expect Indiana Jones and The Great Circle to release on day one if it's coming out in 2024. However, a definitive release date for The Great Circle has yet to be revealed.

[H/T: Wario64]