Xbox Game Pass Leak Confirms 2 September Games Ahead of Schedule

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be finding out what they can expect from September’s new games now that we’re at the end of August, but ahead of those reveals, we’ve already gotten an early look at two of the game’s that’ll be added to Xbox Game Pass. That’s because those two games — Rider’s Republic and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game — have already shown themselves over in the Xbox Game Pass app despite neither Xbox nor any of the Xbox Game Pass socials confirming that they’re coming in September. What’s more, one of the games that’s been leaked was already rumored for Xbox Game Pass previously, and now that that’s been confirmed, an even better rumor now seems more likely to be true.

Rider’s Republic, for those out of the loop, is a 2021 sports game from Ubisoft that focuses on a number of extreme sports as opposed to most games that just focus on one or two at a time. Expeditions: A MudRunner Game comes from the same people that made MudRunner and SnowRunner and is all about taking all-terrain vehicles on research and exploration missions across different locales.

Xbox typically announces games like these in blog posts at the start and middle of each month, but these two games have shown up in the Xbox Game Pass app early to say that they’re coming soon. Expeditions: A MudRunner Game will release on September 5th while Rider’s Republic will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library a few days later on September 9th.

Whether you’re big on the idea of playing Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and Rider’s Republic or not, zooming out a bit, the fact that Rider’s Republic has been confirmed adds some truth to another rumor about next month’s games. Xbox insider eXtas1s who’s accurately predicted several of Xbox’s moves in the past previously said that Rider’s Republic would be part of Xbox’s September plans for Xbox Game Pass. The same leaker also said in a separate video that Xbox Game Pass would be getting 19 games in September and that 17 of them would be day-one releases.

That second part of the rumor is a bit harder to believe meaning that Rider’s Republic and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game being added means that every other game to be announced for September will have to be brand new titles, though September is a busy month for games, so we’ll see if that part of the rumor plays out.