Xbox Is Giving Game Pass Subscribers Over 100 Retro Games

Xbox Game Pass is already arguably the most popular game subscription program out there. But now, it’s about to get even better. Microsoft has announced that it’s bringing a full library of retro games to the Game Pass subscription, giving players access to classic games from the ’80s and 90s. The new Retro Classics library for Xbox Game Pass subscribers launches today, May 21st, alongside other May updates for the subscription service.

Microsoft recently announced the next wave of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including a huge game from 2024. But apparently, they weren’t done with the good news. In the Xbox Wire blog post update about May updates for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft officially revealed its new Retro Classics library. Launching on May 21st with 50+ games, Microsoft plans to expand the Retro Classics library to include over 100 games in the near future.

Screenshot of the new Retro Classics library in Xbox Game Pass on PC

This partnership with Antstream Arcade brings a massive catalog of classic retro games to Game Pass subscribers around the world. Best of all, the new retro games are available to subscribers at all membership tiers. That means no matter which Game Pass membership you’ve got, you’ll be able to enjoy the new, old games.

What’s Included in Xbox Game Pass Retro Classics

The new library features classic games from Activision studios, with the plan to add additional Activision and Blizzard games to the library in the future. The day-one collection includes over 50 games, including classics like checkers and bridge, along with iconic Activision retro games like Kaboom! and Pitfall! Eventually, the library will feature over 100 games from Activision and Blizzard, which just might explain that accidental World of Warcraft leak earlier this year.

To enjoy the games, players will simply need to install the Retro Classics app on their console or PC. You’ll be able to browse and play games by launching Retro Classics on Xbox consoles or via the Xbox app for PC.

Screenshot of game selection within Retro Classics on Xbox Game Pass

Retro Classic supports gaming on console and PC, with cloud gaming support to stream on supported devices like smart TVs and more. For games that support local co-op, this feature will be enabled, along with the ability to asynchronously challenge your friends for the highest score. Each game has an instruction page in Retro Classics, so you can check to see whether these options are available before diving in.

The games included in Retro Classics are the original games ported over, not remasters. So, they’ll come with their retro graphics and quirks intact. However, the ability to save progress has been added to most titles, making it easier to keep up with where you left off. Retro Classics also offers new achievements and leaderboards for those who want to bring the competitive spirit to their games, however retro.

If you experience any issues with the new Retro Library as it launches, you can submit a request via the Retro Classics page on the Xbox website. The website also offers a detailed FAQ to address any lingering questions you may have about this exciting expansion to the Xbox Game Pass library.

