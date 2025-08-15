New Retro Xbox Game Pass Games Include Classic Sega CD Game

Xbox Game Pass just surprised users with a classic Sega game that subscribers did not know was being added this week. That said, the game is not from Sega itself, but was a Sega CD game back in 1993. It was also on Amiga, Mac, and MS-DOS, however, the lack of proliferation of these systems means it is commonly known as a Sega CD game, where it was most popular. Now the Sega CD game is on Xbox Game Pass via a new Retro Classics update. And unlike some Xbox Game Pass, these new retro games are available across all tiers: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard, Xbox Game Pass PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Those that missed it, included in the new Retro Classics update on Xbox Game Pass is The Adventures of Willy Beamish, plus the following games: Caesar III, Climber 5, The Colonel’s Bequest, Private Eye, Oystron, Shootin’ Gallery, and Wing War. As you can see, there are a lot of Atari 2600 games here, plus a couple Amiga and old-school PC games, which makes The Adventures of Willy Beamish stand out all the more as the only Sega CD game featured.

For those unfamiliar with this release, it debuted in 1991, though it did not come to Sega CD until two years later in 1993. It is a graphic adventure game from developer Dynamix and Sierra Entertainment. Now, Retro Classics are limited to Activision games, at the moment, so how did this Sierra Entertainment game come to be in the Retro Classics library? Well, because Sierra Entertainment and its catalog was eventually acquired by Activision.

A Classic in the Adventure Genre

Due to the fact that The Adventures of Willy Beamish is such an old game, it is not easy to find any type of review data for it. That said, while it wasn’t a pioneer in the adventure game space, it was such at the forefront of the evolving gaming landscape of this, which not only makes it a classic release, but a historic release in some regards.

About the Game

“Just how much trouble do you think you could get yourself into if you could be nine years old again knowing… what you know now,” reads an official description of the game. “Remember… Your tag-along little sister… Just how hard would you have to push to get her swing to do a loop? Ancient Ms. Glass’ English class… Hey kiddies, can you spell “cardiac arrest?’ Good ‘ol mom and dad… Dump ’em fast, dump ’em now, look cute and blame everything on your sister. Welcome to the terminally cute, seriously warped world of Willy Beamish. You’ll face neurotic yuppie parents, teachers pushed over the edge, a ghostly grandfather back from the grave, the baby-sitter from hell, a pet jumping frog on steroids and a plot to blow the city’s sewer system sky high. It’s chaotic, it’s juvenile, it’s definitely deranged and you’re gonna love every minute of it.”

It is not 100% clear how long this classic Sega CD game will be available via Xbox Game Pass. If this is clarified, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox in general — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.