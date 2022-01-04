In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.

Folks began noticing earlier this morning that the three titles were available on Xbox Game Pass, hours before the official announcement came out. It’s certainly not the first time Xbox Game Pass has stealthily added a title, and it is likely that the holidays played some factor in the announcement itself came after the fact, but that’s just speculation. Whatever the case might be, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have three new titles to check out today.

You can check out the platforms and descriptions of the new titles added to Xbox Game Pass today below:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC)

“Winner of Debut Game at the BAFTA Games Awards, Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.”

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

“Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.”

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

“The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer set in a dynamic world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles, where you will rearrange and reconnect public signs to explore and advance through each engaging environment.”

More broadly, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding the above titles today? Are you looking forward to any of the titles being added in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!