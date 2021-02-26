Xbox Game Pass Getting New Star Wars Game

✖

If you’re an Xbox or PC owner who has the right kind of Xbox Game Pass subscription, you’ll soon be able to play a relatively new Star Wars game at no extra cost. That’s because Star Wars: Squadrons is being added to the EA Play subscription service, and thanks to EA Play being offered for free as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, even those who haven’t deliberately subscribed to EA Play will be able to play it for free. The Star Wars game will be added in March, though a more specific release date hasn’t yet been announced.

Electronic Arts confirmed the addition of Star Wars: Squadrons to its EA Play service this week in a roundup of everything that’s planned for March and beyond. Star Wars: Squadrons is one of two games coming to the base EA Play subscription in March.

COMING IN MARCH.

“Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS™: Squadrons. Feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and buckle up in a thrilling STAR WARS™ story.” #StarWarsSquadrons #EAPlay pic.twitter.com/o9UxvQvw5e — EA Play (@EAPlay) February 26, 2021

Even if you haven’t used it already, you’ve got an EA Play subscription of sorts if you’ve got either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC. EA Play was announced as a free addition to both of those services back in September before being officially added not long afterwards. Star Wars: Squadrons only just launched in October 2020, so if you never picked it up then, you’ll be able to try it out for free with the right membership. This’ll also be the perfect deal for those who tried out the Star Wars game when it was free for a limited time for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers earlier in the year.

Other than Star Wars: Squadrons, EA Play is also getting Madden NFL 21 next month when that game is added to the subscription on March 2nd. NHL 21 will follow it and the Star Wars game not long afterwards when the hockey title is added in April.