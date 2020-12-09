Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Another Brand New Game

✖

This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added two brand new games that just released this week. Now, subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a third brand-new release to enjoy: Unto The End, a "hand-crafted" cinematic platformer featuring precise and intense sword fights and a harrowing journey full of foes that need to be slain before they cut you down.

Developed by 2 Ton Studios and published by Big Sugar, Unto The End literally just released today, which means user reviews are non-existent. However, some critic reviews have started to surface over on Metacritic and OpenCritic, and so far the reviews are fairly mixed with many praising its presentation and audio, but docking it points for its combat system.

"Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Master combat through improvisation and observation in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to use artifacts and trade supplies. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it home?"

For now, this is the only new game that's been added today, but Microsoft has teased that it has some substantial Game Pass news to share tomorrow during The Game Awards. In other words, while Unto The End may be the only new game being added today, subscribers can look forward to more news tomorrow.

