Xbox Game Pass Users Call New Day One Games “Addicting” and “Amazing”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X recently received three day one games. Unfortunately, one of the day one Xbox Game Pass games has proven to be one of the year’s biggest flops. However, the other two are fortunately not flops. In fact, according to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Reddit, both are quite good. One of these games comes the way of EA, while the other comes the way of Sifu developer Slocap.

The new EA game in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, a sequel to 2021’s action-adventure game Lost in Random. According to a recent post on the aforementioned Reddit page, the sequel is “amazing.” And considering the popularity of the post, this is not an uncommon sentiment.

“Lost in Random: The Eternal Die [is] amazing,” reads the title of the post. “After beating Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and DOOM: The Dark Ages, I wanted to play a chilled game that I can pick up and play a round of in between heavy story games. Lost in Random is just that – a rogue lite dungeon crawler. I literally just wanted to say that. I was so pleasantly surprised at the consistency of Game Pass being so great that I wanted everyone that’s looking for such a game to try it out too!”

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die has been flying under the radar, but the other new day one Xbox Game Pass game has not flown under the radar, as evident by it earning over one million players in less than 24 hours. The other Xbox Game Pass day one game in question is sports game Rematch, which according to a popular Xbox Game Pass Reddit post is addicting.

“It takes a little bit to get the mechanics down but I’m officially addicted to Rematch. Before I knew it my whole Saturday was nothing but Rematch,” reads the post in question.

“Even made a couple friends through the voice chat, lovely. Made the English weather forgettable. I wasn’t enjoying it really when I first played on Friday, went back to it yesterday and could not stop playing. Had planned to 100% Expedition 33 this weekend but it’s been nothing but Rematch. The mechanics are almost janky but not janky if that makes sense, and it’s good, idk how to explain it. Takes a bit getting down. Incredibly fun.”

Of course, these are just the opinions of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but they appear to be fairly common opinions on the pair of Xbox Game Pass games. How long these Xbox Game Pass games are going to be available via the subscription service however, remains to be seen. Microsoft has not disclosed this information.

