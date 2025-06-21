$70 Xbox Series X Game From 2024 Only $7 for 48 Hours

An Xbox Series X game released last year, 2024, that normally costs $70 on the Microsoft Store is available for just $7 for a limited time or, more specifically, until June 23. In other words, this new Microsoft Store deal is only available for 48 hours. The Xbox Series X game in question is not one of the most popular or best games of 2024 though, but one of its more controversial, hence why it is already 90% off only one year after its release. That said, for those with a morbid curiosity, it is unlikely to be any cheaper than this anytime soon. The only larger discount it could realistically receive is a 95% discount, but you very rarely see AAA games discounted by 95% on the Microsoft Store, even if they are several years old and even if they are divisive.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game in question is the latest release from UK developer Rocksteady Studios, the team best known for the Batman: Arkham series, but who is more recently known for 2024 flop Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released by WB Games back in February of last year to not only underwhelming sales, but Metacritic scores in the low 60s, well below the standards of the IP, the standards of WB Games, and certainly the standards of Rocksteady Studios.

For $6.99 though, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offers AAA production and a 10-20 hour campaign that stretches to roughly 40 hours long for completionists. That is a lot of AAA content for just $7.

“Join the newly ‘recruited’ members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League,” reads an official pitch of the game on the Microsoft Store. “Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.”

As you would expect, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has never been cheaper on the Microsoft Store. Nor has it been cheaper anywhere else but Steam. Those that decide to trigger this offer though will need not just $7 but 115 GB to download the game onto their Xbox console.

