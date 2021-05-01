Xbox Game Pass Just Added Some Sweet Original Xbox Nostalgia

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added another popular game, and in the process, injected some pure and sweet OG Xbox nostalgia into the library. As of today, all Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can download and play the 2020 remake of Destroy all Humans, which debuted all the way back in 2005 via the original Xbox and the PlayStation 2.

It's unclear how long Destroy All Humans is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is typically the case when new games are added. It could be a few months, or it could be more or less than this. That said, as long as it's available via Xbox Game Pass and its extra-premium version, it's also available to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount in case you want to own the game after it eventually waves goodbye to the subscription service.

To be clear, this is not the original, 2005 version of the game, but the 2020 remake developed by Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic. And this is important to note, because it does make some changes in addition to its improvements.

"The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137," reads an official pitch of the game. "Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action-adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!"

