Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games, But Loses Even More

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added new games, but they've lost even more games. On PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, subscribers have new games to play or, more specifically, two new games to play. However, subscribers can no longer play three different games as they've been removed from the library. And like always, there's no word how long any of these games have been added for or if any of the recently-removed games will be added back in the future.

As of yesterday, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can no longer play the following three games: Deliver us the Moon, Gato Roboto, and Wargroove. Of these three games, none of which are super notable, Wargroove is probably the biggest loss. It debuted back in 2019 via developer Chucklefish and gave everyone the opportunity to itch the Advance Wars itch Nintendo refuses to satisfy.

Wargroove -- 82 on Metacritic

Gato Roboto -- 79 on Metacritic

Deliver us the Moon -- 76 on Metacritic

As for the new games, they are even less notable than the games leaving. One of these games is Pathway, which has been added to just the PC version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, the other -- Rain on Your Parade -- has been added to both the PC and console versions. That said, while Rain on Your Parade isn't a household name, it's a brand new release.

Rain on Your Parade -- 78 on Metacritic

Pathway -- 68 on Metacritic

As long as these two games are available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each is also available to purchase for 20 percent off for all subscribers. Again though, it's unclear how long this offer will be available because it's unclear how long any of these games have been added.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, and interviews -- click here.