October 2025 Is Going to Be a Massive Month for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

October 2025 is set to be a massive month for Xbox Game Pass, and perhaps the biggest month of the year for the subscription service. Right now, that title belongs to April, which had the following day one games: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Blue Prince, Crime Scene Cleaner, and Towerborne. And this is just the notable day one additions, and doesn’t take into account other games added like GTA 5, Diablo 3, NHL 25, Far Cry 4, Borderlands 3, and so forth. It is going to be hard for October 2025 to top this, but it is going to have a chance.

October 2025 is still a ways out so naturally the Xbox Game Pass lineup for it has not been fully revealed, but we do know three day one games coming to the subscription service during the Halloween month. The biggest of these is arguably Ninja Gaiden 4. However, fellow October day one addition, The Outer Worlds 2, has a case to make as the biggest Xbox Game Pass game of October 2025. Lastly, Keeper is joining these two. Like the other two, Keeper is a new Xbox Game Studios release from Xbox studio Double Fine Productions.

Ninja Gaiden 4, specifically, is set to release on October 21 as the middle release of this trio. The first release will be Keeper on October 17. And then rounding out the releases will be The Outer Worlds 2 on October 29. Of course, this is just a taste of the lineup months out. Right now, it doesn’t quite complete with the April 2025 lineup, but there are a few months ahead for this to change. So far, the October 2025 lineup is off to a great start though.

All three of these Xbox Game Pass games are Xbox Game Studios’ releases, which means they will be permanent additions to the Xbox Game Pass library. That said, to play them at day one via Xbox Game Pass, a subscription to the most expensive tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be needed on console. Meanwhile, on PC, a PC Game Pass subscription will be needed.

