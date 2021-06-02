Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds New Game That's Not Even Out

✖

On Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy a new game that technically isn't even out yet, courtesy of Game Preview. Since December 2019, Super Animal Royale has been available in Steam Early Access. It's still in Early Access, but it's also in Xbox Game Preview now as well and available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, or more specifically, the game's Founder's Edition is, which, unlike the standard base game, costs money.

Developed by Pixile and published by Modus Games, Super Animal Royale is a top-down 2D battle royale game and boasts nearly 12,400 user reviews, 95 percent of which review the game positively, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Rating.

"It’s a fight for survival," reads an official pitch of the game. "Super Animal Royale is a 64-player, frenetic, top-down 2D battle royale where murderous animals fight tooth, claw, and machine-gun across an abandoned safari park. Collect and customize your favorite critters and weapons, then put them to work in solo matches or team up as a squad of up to four players!"

Unfortunately, if you're just a normal Xbox Game Pass subscriber, this game isn't available to play, and it's also important to note it's unclear how long it's sticking around. Could be a few weeks, could be a few months, or it could be a few years. Heck, it could even be forever. That said, while Microsoft doesn't disclose this information, the most likely possibility is somewhere between a few and many months.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.