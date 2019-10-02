Incredible New Xbox Game Pass Deal Features $74 in Savings

Xbox Game Pass is currently offering a limited-time offer that features $74 in savings. More specifically, Microsoft has announced a special new promotional price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that gets you a month of the service plus six months of Spotify Premium for just $1. Normally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Xbox Game Pass plus and Xbox Gold membership — is $15 for a single month subscription. Meanwhile, Spotify Premium costs $10 a month. In other words, this new limited-time offer comes packing $74 worth of savings. While Microsoft specifies this won’t be a permanent offering, it doesn’t note how long it will be offered for. So, if you’re interested, make sure to act quick.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a monthly subscription service offered by Microsoft that bundles together a Xbox Gold subscription with a Xbox Game Pass subscription for $15. The latter is a Netflix-style service that gives you unlimited access to a library of hundreds of games that is constantly being updated with new additions and subtractions. It also offers exclusive discounts, the ability to play every Xbox Games Studios’ title at the moment of release, and sometimes even grants early access to certain styles, such as Gears 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No ads. Just adventure. Sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1 and get Spotify Premium free for 6 months. Join now: https://t.co/0t33fimiPJ pic.twitter.com/Cxv9xpmkik — Xbox (@Xbox) October 1, 2019

It’s important to note this deal is only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, not regular ol’ Xbox Game Pass. Further, it’s only for new subscribers. So, if you’re already subscribed, you can’t save any money.

In other recent and related news, today Xbox Game Pass announced a bunch of new games coming to the service, headlined by Dishonored 2, one of the best immersive sims and stealth games of this generation.

Yes, more games are coming soon no, not all of them are pictured below get the full rundown: https://t.co/WUE6c0nS7j pic.twitter.com/ptc2dVttgH — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 1, 2019

For more news, media, and information on Xbox One, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on Xbox Game Pass specifically, here’s your link.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.