Xbox Sale Gives You Acclaimed Shooter Trilogy for $3 Apiece

An acclaimed first-person shooter trilogy is seeing a steep discount across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One platforms for a limited time. Perhaps more than any other genre, Xbox has always been synonymous with shooters. Not only has Xbox itself developed franchises like Halo and Gears of War, but series like Call of Duty, BioShock, Battlefield, Half-Life, and numerous others all have deep ties to the Xbox ecosystem. Now, one franchise that saw its beginnings on Xbox 360 has been hit with a major price cut that shouldn’t be missed.

As of this moment, all three entries in Deep Silver’s Metro series have been dropped substantially in cost. Specifically, the “Metro Saga Bundle” on the Xbox Store has been given a $51 sale and is now retailing for merely $8.99. This means that all three games included in this bundle, which is Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Metro: Exodus: Gold Edition, are coming in at only $3 per game, which is pretty absurd. Individually, Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux can be snagged for $3 outside of this bundle, but the Gold Edition of Metro Exodus continues to retail for its usual $39.99 price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar with the Metro series, it began in 2010 when Metro 2033 first launched on Xbox 360. Metro: Last Light then followed it in 2013, and both games were later remastered together in a single “Redux” package in 2014. Metro Exodus is the most recent installment in the franchise and arrived in 2019. As a whole, all three games have been quite well-received by players and critics alike and have been pretty popular over the years.

Perhaps the best part of this sale is that it’s happening right before the release of Metro Awakening. The next game in the series will launch this week on November 7th, but unlike the previous entries, will be solely in VR. To that end, Awakening won’t be available on Xbox, but those who might pick up the trilogy on Xbox can then look to branch out and play the newest installment later on other platforms.

If you’re looking to grab this Metro Saga Bundle for yourself, the sale will be live on the Xbox Store until November 11th. And to learn more about all three Metro games included here, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

Metro 2033 Redux

“In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the Earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.

The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat.

Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, where your actions will determine the fate of mankind. But what if the real threat comes from within?”

Metro: Last Light Redux

“It is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above.

But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour.”

Metro: Exodus

“The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.”