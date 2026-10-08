Xbox Handheld Seemingly Teased Ahead of Project Helix Release

Project Helix has been the big topic of conversation for Xbox this generation, well, besides the multiple layoffs and game cancellations. But new rumors suggest Microsoft’s next generation of Xbox hardware could include more than a traditional home console. Recent comments from new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma suggest Microsoft has bigger ambitions for its hardware lineup. Specifically, the company appears to be exploring an Xbox handheld that would allow players to take their games wherever they go. Nothing has been officially announced, but Sharma’s remarks point toward a future where Xbox offers multiple ways to play, potentially competing more directly with the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 2.

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For years, Xbox has struggled to establish a clear hardware identity against PlayStation and Nintendo. Microsoft’s growing emphasis on multiplatform releases, Xbox Game Pass, and PC gaming has shown a different strategy. However, Project Helix could represent a fresh start, particularly if Microsoft can deliver a compelling handheld alongside its next-generation console. Portable gaming has become increasingly popular, and we have already seen Xbox partner with ROG to create the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Xbox CEO Hints at Handheld Plans for Project Helix

According to a report from Windows Central, Sharma discussed Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox plans during a recent internal town hall meeting. Rather than focusing exclusively on one console, Sharma emphasized that the company intends to offer a broader hardware ecosystem designed around different gaming preferences.

“We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10,” Sharma explained. “There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first, but we also know that many players will be on the go.” Although she stopped short of confirming an Xbox handheld, her comments strongly suggest portable gaming will factor into Microsoft’s next-generation strategy.

This is made more interesting by Sharma’s comments indicating that Microsoft may not manufacture every device itself but instead collaborate with other manufacturers. This approach would make sense considering Microsoft’s existing partnership with ASUS on the ROG Xbox Ally, a Windows-based gaming handheld designed to bring the Xbox experience to portable PC hardware.

Sharma intends to build confidence with Xbox fans, and so far Gears of War: E-Day is already showing the software side is doing this. Investing further into the console side is another great step toward this goal. Still, several questions remain unanswered. Microsoft hasn’t announced a Project Helix release date, handheld specifications, or pricing. With affordability becoming an increasingly serious concern for console buyers, introducing another potentially expensive gaming device could prove challenging.

Nevertheless, Sharma’s comments offer an encouraging indication that Microsoft isn’t abandoning dedicated Xbox hardware. If Project Helix can successfully combine traditional console gaming with a capable portable alternative, Xbox could enter its next generation strongly competing with Nintendo and Sony.