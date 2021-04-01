Xbox Makes Hunt: Showdown, The Elder Scrolls Online and More Free This Weekend

✖

Xbox is offering three more games as free-to-play titles this weekend for those who have an Xbox Live Gold or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Those three games are The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited, Hunt: Showdown, and Steel Rats. While the promotion for the games extends through the weekend, its live now since every Free Play Days event starts on Thursday which means Xbox users can start playing the games right away.

These Free Play Days events Xbox holds are typically accompanied by discounts for each of the games, though not every game participates every time. That’s not the case this weekend, however, with each of the games on sale as well. Those looking to buy The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited will have the most options to browse through with five different Elder Scrolls experiences on sale.

The Elder Scrolls Online, Hunt: Showdown, and Steel Rats are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play for free for a limited time. Details here: https://t.co/bnDS2tBa4B — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 1, 2021

Both The Elder Scrolls Online and Hunt: Showdown have been included in Xbox’s Free Play Days events before, so there’s a chance you might’ve already played them through that promotion in the past. As Xbox occasionally does, it’s included a temporarily free-to-play game that’s not just limited to Xbox alone in its Free Play Days deal. The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited is having its own free-to-play weekend that extends to the PlayStation consoles, PC, and Google Stadia, so if you’re on any of those platforms, you can play for free as well.

Below you’ll find the durations of the free periods of the games on the Xbox platform as well as the discounted prices for whatever you’re looking to purchase.

The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited (Free until April 13th)

Standard Edition at 60% off: $8.00

Greymoor Upgrade at 67% off: $13.20

Greymoor at 67% off: $19.80

Greymoor Collector’s Edition Upgrade at 67% off: $16.50

Greymoor Collector’s Edition at 67% off: $26.40

Hunt: Showdown (Free until April 4th)

Standard Edition at 60% off: $16.00

DLC – An Unlikely Pair at 40% off: $5.99

DLC – Ronin at 40% off: $4.19

DLC – The Trickshooter at 40% off: $4.19

Steel Rats (Free until April 4th)