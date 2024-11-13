Xbox Teams Up With IHOP to Reveal New Console Variant, Themed Menu, and Rewards

Over the last few years, Xbox has revealed a number of unusual console variants. From crossovers with Barbie and Wonka, to X-Men ’97, there have been a plethora of options released. However, one of the most unusual might have been revealed today as part of a promotion between Microsoft and IHOP. The IHOP themed Xbox has a blue color scheme that matches the restaurant’s logo, and seems to have design elements inspired by syrup. This is all part of a promotion that will be connected to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will be getting its own themed menu later this month.

The promotion for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will begin on November 18th, and will feature menu items like “Long-Lost Cookie Butter Milkshake” and “Explorer’s Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate.” That same day, Xbox will host a livestream at 12:30 p.m. PT, revealing some exclusive rewards that will be available through IHOP’s loyalty program. International Bank of Pancakes members will be able to scan and redeem their receipts for PanCoins, which can then be redeemed in the Stack Market for various rewards. Some of these rewards will be things like 1 sweepstakes entry for the custom Xbox console, or a 1 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It should be noted that the latter reward would allow newcomers to try out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when it’s released on December 8th.

IHOP promotional glasses featuring various xbox games

While the custom console design leaves a bit to be desired, there is one pretty cool reward in this promotion. A set of limited edition collectible glasses will be offered, which have been designed by Xbox artist Matt Taylor. The glasses are meant to be a throwback to similar restaurant promotions from the ’80s (think Return of the Jedi at Burger King), and the artwork is absolutely gorgeous. The set will consist of five glasses, four of which will have a design inspired by one specific Xbox game: Halo, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator, or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The fifth design will feature elements based on all four of these games.

All in all, this promotion is somewhat unusual, but it’s not totally surprising. Earlier this year, IHOP hosted a similar promotional crossover with Sonic the Hedgehog. That promotion featured a special menu, as well as Stack Rewards related to the Sega franchise. These rewards included things like DLC for Sonic Superstars, and even full downloads for games like Sonic Frontiers. We’ll have to wait until the Xbox Showcase next week to see if there are similar options as part of this Xbox promotion, but hopefully there will be some fun incentives!

