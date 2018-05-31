Xbox Live Deals With Gold Lineup Revealed

Not to be outdone by this week’s huge PlayStation Store sale, Microsoft has set up its Xbox Live Deals With Gold for the week. And while there are slightly less bargains available on its service, you can still save quite a bit on a few popular favorites.
Amongst the games marked down this week are BioShock: The Collection, which you can get for 67 percent off; Fable Fortune, marked down by 30 percent; and Rocket League, along with various pieces of its content, at 45 percent off.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out the deals over the next few pages below. Hurry, they’re only around until June 5 at 6:00 AM EDT!
Xbox One Games- BioShock, Borderlands and More
- Aaero- 50 percent off
- BioShock: The Collection- 67 percent off
- Bleed- 60 percent off
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition- 75 percent off
- Blood Bowl 2- 75 percent off
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- 67 percent off
- Candleman- 30 percent off
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- 50 percent off
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded- 40 percent off
- EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition- 50 percent off
- EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition- 50 percent off
- EA Sports NHL 18- 60 percent off
- Fable Fortune: Starter Bundle- 30 percent off
- Fe- 50 percent off
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Complete Collection- 75 percent off
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Complete DLC Pack- 50 percent off
- Mordheim: City of the Damned- 75 percent off
- NASCAR Heat 2- 25 percent off
- Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle- 67 percent off
Xbox One Games- Rocket League, DLC and More
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition- 33 percent off
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series- 40 percent off
- Rocket League- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Back To the Future Car Pack- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Batman v. Superman Car Pack- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Esper- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Fast & Furious DLC- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Bone Shaker- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Twin Mill III- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Marauder- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Masamune- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Proteus- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Triton- 45 percent off
- Rocket League: Vulcan- 45 percent off
- Seasons After Fall- 75 percent off
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom- 75 percent off
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament- 40 percent off
Xbox 360 Games — Spec Ops, The Darkness and More
- Alien Rage- 80 percent off
- Dogfight 1942- 80 percent off
- Enemy Front- 88 percent off
- Mistymire Forest- 70 percent off
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2- 88 percent off
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior- 80 percent off
- Spec Ops: The Line (Xbox One backward compatible)- 80 percent off
- The Darkness II (Xbox One backward compatible)- 80 percent off
- The Quest For the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2- 70 percent off
- XCOM: Enemy Within (Xbox One backward compatible)- 80 percent off
There are some great deals here. Bioshock is well worth catching up on if you haven’t already purchased it yet; Spec Ops: The Line is an incredibly underrated game that is worth its marked down price; and Rocket League is obviously a party that no one should miss. Feel free to shop around and see what deals are best for you!