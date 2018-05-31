Xbox Live Deals With Gold Lineup Revealed

Not to be outdone by this week’s huge PlayStation Store sale, Microsoft has set up its Xbox Live Deals With Gold for the week. And while there are slightly less bargains available on its service, you can still save quite a bit on a few popular favorites.

Amongst the games marked down this week are BioShock: The Collection, which you can get for 67 percent off; Fable Fortune, marked down by 30 percent; and Rocket League, along with various pieces of its content, at 45 percent off.

Check out the deals over the next few pages below. Hurry, they’re only around until June 5 at 6:00 AM EDT!

Xbox One Games- BioShock, Borderlands and More

Aaero- 50 percent off

BioShock: The Collection- 67 percent off

Bleed- 60 percent off

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition- 75 percent off

Blood Bowl 2- 75 percent off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- 67 percent off

Candleman- 30 percent off

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- 50 percent off

Deer Hunter: Reloaded- 40 percent off

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition- 50 percent off

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition- 50 percent off

EA Sports NHL 18- 60 percent off

Fable Fortune: Starter Bundle- 30 percent off

Fe- 50 percent off

Mordheim: City of the Damned Complete Collection- 75 percent off

Mordheim: City of the Damned Complete DLC Pack- 50 percent off

Mordheim: City of the Damned- 75 percent off

NASCAR Heat 2- 25 percent off

Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle- 67 percent off

Xbox One Games- Rocket League, DLC and More

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition- 33 percent off

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series- 40 percent off

Rocket League- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Back To the Future Car Pack- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Batman v. Superman Car Pack- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Esper- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Fast & Furious DLC- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Hot Wheels Bone Shaker- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Hot Wheels Twin Mill III- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Marauder- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Masamune- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Proteus- 45 percent off

Rocket League: The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Triton- 45 percent off

Rocket League: Vulcan- 45 percent off

Seasons After Fall- 75 percent off

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom- 75 percent off

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament- 40 percent off

Xbox 360 Games — Spec Ops, The Darkness and More

Alien Rage- 80 percent off

Dogfight 1942- 80 percent off

Enemy Front- 88 percent off

Mistymire Forest- 70 percent off

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2- 88 percent off

Sniper: Ghost Warrior- 80 percent off

Spec Ops: The Line (Xbox One backward compatible)- 80 percent off

The Darkness II (Xbox One backward compatible)- 80 percent off

The Quest For the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2- 70 percent off

XCOM: Enemy Within (Xbox One backward compatible)- 80 percent off

There are some great deals here. Bioshock is well worth catching up on if you haven’t already purchased it yet; Spec Ops: The Line is an incredibly underrated game that is worth its marked down price; and Rocket League is obviously a party that no one should miss. Feel free to shop around and see what deals are best for you!