Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Huge Bargains On EA Games

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have begun going up, with a number of markdowns on Xbox One games, as well as a few backward compatible Xbox 360 titles. And judging by what we’ve seen thus far, there are some pretty awesome deals up for grabs on the Electronic Arts front.

First off, you can get some great bundles, including one featuring Mass Effect Andromeda and Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition for under $20; as well as another that features Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition and Battlefield 1 Revolution for just $12. There are also bargains on Burnout Paradise Remastered, Need For Speed Payback and more.

In addition, several Capcom games are discounted, including the Mega Man X Legacy Collection for $15 apiece (or $30 for both packages), as well as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition for under $25. You can also get Destiny 2 and its Forsaken DLC for a discounted rate, along with NBA 2K19.

Check out the highlighted deals below. You’ve got until October 23 at 6 AM EDT to get your hands on them!

Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle- $12.00

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $12.00

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection- $79.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $38.99

F1 2017- $15.00

F1 2018- $35.99

Fe- $5.00

MXGP3- $16.00

Mega Man X Legacy Collection- $14.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2- $14.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $29.99

NBA 2K19- $40.19

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition- $79.99

Need For Speed Payback- $12.00

Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition- $15.00

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut- $8.50

Tacoma- $6.59

The BioWare Bundle- $19.80

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $6.00

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition- $11.25

Bridge Constructor Portal- $10.04

Divinity Original Sin: Enhanced Edition- $10.00

Fallout 4- $15.00

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition- $30.00

Farming Simulator 17- $10.00

Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition- $12.50

Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition- $18.75

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition- $23.99

RBI Baseball 18- $20.99

Seasons After Fall- $5.00

Tour de France 2018- $25.00

Vampyr- $30.00

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2- $12.50

Yoku’s Island Express- $11.99

Faery: Legends of Avalon (X1/X360)- $1.49

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (X1/X360)- $9.74

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project (X1/X360)- $3.29

Persona 4 Arena Ultimate (X360)- $9.99

Bound By Flame (X1/X360)- $3.99

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe (X1/X360)- $4.99

As far as what we recommend, the Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite packages are pretty sweet for the price; Burnout Paradise Remastered is a true gem when it comes to racing; and you gotta love being able to get a complete Grand Theft Auto game for under $10.