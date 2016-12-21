Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Heavy Discounts On Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six And More
This week's Deals With Gold has officially gone live for Xbox One and Xbox 360, and there are quite a few good deals this week, with some games being marked down nearly as much as 90 percent.
There's a lot of Assassin's Creed love on this week's list, with nearly every game in the franchise getting a markdown, from the Chronicles games to Black Flag to Syndicate, along with their respective DLC. On top of that, Evolve is available for dirt cheap, along with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which you can get for nearly 50 percent off, or slightly less if you want extra content with the Complete or Gold Edition.
Let's dig in to this week's bargains!
Xbox One
|
CONTENT TITLE
|
CONTENT TYPE
|
DISCOUNT
|
NOTES
|
Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|
Xbox One Game
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Unity
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
DWG
|
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
Xbox One Con't
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Character: Kokoro
|
Add-On
|
0% / 100%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Flower Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Mai Shiranui + Debut Costume Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Newcomer Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Pop Idol Costume Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Shrine Maiden Costume Set
|
Add-On
|
20% / 30%
|
Spotlight
|
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Ultimate Kokoro Content
|
Add-On
|
30% / 50%
|
Spotlight
|
Doodle God: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Evolve Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Evolve Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Evolve
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Forza Horizon 2 VIP
|
Add-On
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Forza Motorsport 6 VIP
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Goat MMO Simulator
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Goat Simulator: GoatZ
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Goat Simulator: PAYDAY
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
DWG
|
Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
DWG
|
Mafia III Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
35%
|
DWG
|
Mafia III Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
DWG
|
Mafia III
|
Xbox One Game
|
35%
|
DWG
Xbox One Con't And Xbox 360
|
Ride 2
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
DWG
|
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
45%
|
DWG
|
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One Game
|
45%
|
DWG
|
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Tour de France 2017
|
Xbox One Game
|
40%
|
DWG
Xbox 360
|
CONTENT TITLE
|
CONTENT TYPE
|
DISCOUNT
|
NOTES
|
0 Day Attack on Earth
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Assassin's Creed
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III The Betrayal
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III The Infamy
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III The Redemption
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
|
Arcade
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Revelations
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
Spotlight
|
Assassin's Creed Rogue
|
Games On Demand
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Bound by Flame
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
DWG
Xbox 360 Con't.
|
Contrast
|
Arcade
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Crystal Defenders
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Faery: Legends of Avalon
|
Arcade
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Final Fantasy XIII-2
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Gyromancer
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Mafia II
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Moon Diver
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Space Invaders Extreme
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Space Invaders Infinity Gene
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Trials Fusion – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Spotlight
|
Trials Fusion: After The Incident
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Yosumin! LIVE
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
These deals will be good through Monday, September 4th, so get to shopping!prev