Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Heavy Discounts On Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six And More

This week's Deals With Gold has officially gone live for Xbox One and Xbox 360, and there are quite a few good deals this week, with some games being marked down nearly as much as 90 percent.

There's a lot of Assassin's Creed love on this week's list, with nearly every game in the franchise getting a markdown, from the Chronicles games to Black Flag to Syndicate, along with their respective DLC. On top of that, Evolve is available for dirt cheap, along with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which you can get for nearly 50 percent off, or slightly less if you want extra content with the Complete or Gold Edition.

Let's dig in to this week's bargains!