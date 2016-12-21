Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Heavy Discounts On Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six And More

By ComicBook.com Staff

This week's Deals With Gold has officially gone live for Xbox One and Xbox 360, and there are quite a few good deals this week, with some games being marked down nearly as much as 90 percent.

There's a lot of Assassin's Creed love on this week's list, with nearly every game in the franchise getting a markdown, from the Chronicles games to Black Flag to Syndicate, along with their respective DLC. On top of that, Evolve is available for dirt cheap, along with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which you can get for nearly 50 percent off, or slightly less if you want extra content with the Complete or Gold Edition.

Let's dig in to this week's bargains!

Xbox One

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Trilogy

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper

Add-On

60%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Season Pass

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Unity

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution

Add-On

60%

Spotlight

Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle

Add-On

35%

DWG

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG
Xbox One Con't

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Character: Kokoro

Add-On

0% / 100%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Flower Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Mai Shiranui + Debut Costume Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Newcomer Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Pop Idol Costume Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Shrine Maiden Costume Set

Add-On

20% / 30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round – Ultimate Kokoro Content

Add-On

30% / 50%

Spotlight

Doodle God: Ultimate Edition

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Evolve Digital Deluxe

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Evolve Ultimate Edition

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Evolve

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Forza Horizon 2 VIP

Add-On

80%

DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack

Add-On

50%

DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 VIP

Add-On

75%

DWG

Goat MMO Simulator

Add-On

67%

DWG

Goat Simulator: GoatZ

Add-On

67%

DWG

Goat Simulator: PAYDAY

Add-On

60%

DWG

Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space

Add-On

35%

DWG

Mafia III Deluxe Edition

Xbox One Game

35%

DWG

Mafia III Season Pass

Add-On

35%

DWG

Mafia III

Xbox One Game

35%

DWG
Xbox One Con't And Xbox 360

Ride 2

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition

Xbox One Game

45%

DWG

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition

Xbox One Game

45%

DWG

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Tour de France 2017

Xbox One Game

40%

DWG

Xbox 360

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

0 Day Attack on Earth

Arcade

50%

DWG

Assassin's Creed

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III Season Pass

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III The Betrayal

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III The Infamy

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III The Redemption

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

Arcade

67%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Games On Demand

67%

Spotlight

Bound by Flame

Games On Demand

75%

DWG
Xbox 360 Con't.

Contrast

Arcade

75%

DWG

Crystal Defenders

Arcade

50%

DWG

Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga

Games On Demand

75%

DWG

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Arcade

75%

DWG

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Gyromancer

Arcade

50%

DWG

Mafia II

Games On Demand

75%

DWG

Moon Diver

Arcade

50%

DWG

Space Invaders Extreme

Arcade

50%

DWG

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Arcade

50%

DWG

Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Trials Fusion – Season Pass

Add-On

70%

Spotlight

Trials Fusion: After The Incident

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss

Add-On

67%

Spotlight

Yosumin! LIVE

Arcade

50%

DWG

These deals will be good through Monday, September 4th, so get to shopping!

