Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Sports and Racing Hits

Just in time for another great week of gaming, this week’s Deals With Gold for Xbox One and Xbox 360 have been posted, offering savings on various sports games, as well as racing titles like OnRush, DiRT 4, Gravel and more.

It’s also a good opportunity to pick up some great backward compatible titles for Xbox One, including old-school hits like Gunstar Heroes, Phantasy Star II and Shinobi, as well as favorites like XCOM: Enemy Within and Borderlands 2 for a discounted price.

The games are available through next Tuesday, November 5, at 6 AM EDT, so you’ve got time to clean house. Check out the best highlighted deals below, and see the full list here.

Xbox One

Battleship- $6.00

Casey Powell Lacrosse 18- $37.49

Cities Skyline: Xbox One Edition- $16.00

Danger Zone- $7.50

Danger Zone 2- $13.99

Dangerous Golf- $8.00

Descenders- $21.24

DiRT 4- $15.00

DiRT Rally- $8.00

EA Sports UFC 3- $30.00

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition- $40.00

Gravel- $20.00

Gravel Special Edition- $28.00

Guts & Glory- $11.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition- $24.00

Hasbro Family Fun Pack- $16.00

Infinite Air With Mark McMorris- $9.00

Monopoly Family Fun Pack- $8.00

Monopoly Plus- $6.00

MotoGP 18- $29.99

MX Vs. ATV All Out- $20.00

MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore- $7.50

NASCAR Heat 3- $39.99

OnRush- $18.00

OnRush Digital Deluxe Edition- $22.50

Owlboy- $17.49

Planet Alpha- $14.99

RiDE 2- $12.00

Risk- $6.00

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse- $15.99

Spintires: Mudrunner- $14.00

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo- $5.35

Surf World Series- $10.49

The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $20.00

The Escapists: The Walking Dead $5.00

Xbox One Cont. and Xbox 360

The Mummy Demastered- $13.99

The Raven Remastered- $9.90

Trackmania Turbo- $13.20

Trials Fusion- $6.60

Trials of the Blood Dragon- $6.00

Uno- $4.00

Aliens vs. Predator- $9.99

Borderlands 2 (BC)- $7.99

Borderlands (BC)- $7.99

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel- $11.99

Bound By Flame- $4.99

Gunstar Heroes (BC)- $1.24

Max Payne 3- $9.99

MotoGP 15- $5.99

MXGP The Official Motocross Videogame- $7.99

Phantasy Star II (BC)- $2.49

RAW- Realms of Ancient War- $2.49

RIDE- $7.49

Shinobi (BC)- $2.49

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution (BC)- $7.49

Sonic Unleashed- $9.99

Trials Fusion- $6.59

Trials HD (BC)- $3.99

XCOM: Enemy Within (BC)- $7.99

There are a lot that we can recommend here. OnRush is a fantastic racer for the price; Gunstar Heroes is unbeatable for a mere $1.25; and, man, how can you resist Max Payne 3 on the Xbox 360 front?

So hurry and get these deals while you can!