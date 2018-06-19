Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include The Walking Dead, Minecraft Story Mode, Diablo and More

Even though some of the deals still have yet to go live, this week’s Deals With Gold are good news for those of you looking for a story on Xbox One.
That’s because a majority of Telltale Games‘ library is on sale for this week, between now and next Tuesday, June 25 at 6 AM EDT. This includes the Batman games (including The Enemy Within); the Minecraft: Story Mode games and more. You can see all the deals highlighted below.
On top of that, there are a few other random markdowns. Indie games like Goliath and Hammerwatch are available for dirt cheap; and you can nab the entire Diablo III: Eternal Collection for half of its price, if you’re a die-hard Blizzard fan.
Check out the deals below! We’ll update this article as more are revealed!
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $30.00 – 50% off
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – $12.50 – 50% off
- Goliath – $7.50 – 50% off
- Hammerwatch – $7.99 – 20% off
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall – $16.00 – 60% off
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $27.99 – 30% off
- Mount & Blade: Warband – $8.00 – 60% off
- Spintires: MudRunner – $20.00 – 50% off
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 – $20.00 – 60% off
- We Are The Dwarves – $7.50 – 50% off
- World II:Hunting Boss – $1.79 – 40% off
- 7 Days to Die – $15.00 – 50% off
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – $6.00 – 70% off
- Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $14.99 – 40% off
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $7.50 – 70% off
- Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) – $6.00 – 70% off
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $10.00 – 50% off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $6.00 – 70% off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $12.50 – 50% off
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) – $9.00 – 70% off
- Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $4.50 – 70% off
- The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle – $17.50 – 50% off
- The Telltale Batman Bundle – $22.49 – 25% off
- The Telltale Mega Collection – $77.99 – 40% off
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $10.00 – 60% off
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries – $6.00 – 60% off
- The Walking Dead: Season Two – $6.25 – 75% off
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $6.25 – 75% off
- The Wolf Among Us – $6.25 – 75% off
Get these deals while you can, especially the Tales From the Borderlands, Back To the Future, Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy games. They’ll keep you busy for hours on end!