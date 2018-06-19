Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include The Walking Dead, Minecraft Story Mode, Diablo and More

Even though some of the deals still have yet to go live, this week’s Deals With Gold are good news for those of you looking for a story on Xbox One.

That’s because a majority of Telltale Games‘ library is on sale for this week, between now and next Tuesday, June 25 at 6 AM EDT. This includes the Batman games (including The Enemy Within); the Minecraft: Story Mode games and more. You can see all the deals highlighted below.

On top of that, there are a few other random markdowns. Indie games like Goliath and Hammerwatch are available for dirt cheap; and you can nab the entire Diablo III: Eternal Collection for half of its price, if you’re a die-hard Blizzard fan.

Check out the deals below! We’ll update this article as more are revealed!

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $30.00 – 50% off

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – $12.50 – 50% off

Goliath – $7.50 – 50% off

Hammerwatch – $7.99 – 20% off

INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall – $16.00 – 60% off

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $27.99 – 30% off

Mount & Blade: Warband – $8.00 – 60% off

Spintires: MudRunner – $20.00 – 50% off

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 – $20.00 – 60% off

We Are The Dwarves – $7.50 – 50% off

World II:Hunting Boss – $1.79 – 40% off

7 Days to Die – $15.00 – 50% off

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – $6.00 – 70% off

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $14.99 – 40% off

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $7.50 – 70% off

Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) – $6.00 – 70% off

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $10.00 – 50% off

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $6.00 – 70% off

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $12.50 – 50% off

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) – $9.00 – 70% off

Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $4.50 – 70% off

The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle – $17.50 – 50% off

The Telltale Batman Bundle – $22.49 – 25% off

The Telltale Mega Collection – $77.99 – 40% off

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $10.00 – 60% off

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries – $6.00 – 60% off

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $6.25 – 75% off

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $6.25 – 75% off

The Wolf Among Us – $6.25 – 75% off

Get these deals while you can, especially the Tales From the Borderlands, Back To the Future, Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy games. They’ll keep you busy for hours on end!