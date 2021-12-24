7 Xbox Games Can Now Be Downloaded for Free for Limited Time

Xbox has made a classic Xbox 360 game free for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers apart from December’s Games With Gold lineup. In other words, it’s a bonus freebie, but it requires jumping through some hoops as the game, Ikaruga, has been made free via Xbox Live Gold Argentina, which means you will need to make an Argentina account, but this costs nothing. If this isn’t too much of a hurdle, then you’ll be happy to know there are quite a few similar offers at the moment.

Right now, via the Japanese Xbox Store, the following games are free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers: Children of Zodiarcs, de Blob 2, Stacking, and The Maw. In South Korea, Steredenn: Binary Stars is free. And in Taiwan, The King’s Bird is free. Of course, by the time you’re reading this, some, if not all, of these offers may have expired. That said, remember that you will need to be signed in to your Xbox Live Gold account to view the deal, otherwise the games will be listed at their normal prices. Meanwhile, if you’re not an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you’re simply out of luck.

There are several GWG titles still available in select regions and a couple are alternate GWG titles as well. Refer to my image below for their links and names. pic.twitter.com/fvBAlXZqu5 — TotalBlank (@watchTotalBlank) December 21, 2021

Of course, every game above is playable on all three modern Xbox consoles — regardless of the platform — via backward compatibility. That said, when you do download these games, note that they are attached to your subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games and all other games downloaded for free through Xbox Live Gold until you subscribe back up. In other words, these are glorified rentals, but technically that’s how all digital game ownership works.

