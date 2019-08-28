Xbox Live Is Currently Down

Xbox Live is down on Xbox One and other Xbox platforms, for some at least. More specifically, many users are reporting log-in issues. The official Xbox Support Twitter account has revealed that it is seeing reports that users are having trouble signing in. At the moment, it has teams investigating the issue, and will have details to share soon. It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, but it’s clearly substantial enough that the account decided it was worth making a tweet about. Beyond issues signing in, there’s currently no known problems plaguing Xbox Live, so if you’re having problems beyond signing in, it could be on your end.

“We’ve seen reports that users are having trouble signing in,” reads the aforementioned tweet. “We have teams working on it now! We’ll update you with additional details as soon as we can.”

As you would expect, Xbox players aren’t very happy, noting that Xbox Live has been having a lot of issues recently.

Servers are pathetic every membership should have Xbox live free for 6 months. This is the 5th time in as many weeks 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Austin (@flawless_acts) August 28, 2019

typical xbox can’t ever get the servers working. no wonder ps4 is so far ahead! — AP The Hardcore Gamer (@THEAP99) August 28, 2019

Bro why can’t y’all just ever fix something and keep it fixed??? — boi george (@MrBabyArm) August 28, 2019

And something’s up with accessing the store — Thrash trash (@prettyskelly) August 28, 2019

You literally can not even play games offline right now even on your home xbox. Turns out without being able to sign in there is no sich thing as offline with xbox. This is insane. You literally can not do ANYTHING with the box right now it is a giant paper weight. — Ermanno Ravioli (@ErmannoRavioli) August 28, 2019

Seems like everyday there’s a problem. — Godd Gurley II (@GoddGurley) August 28, 2019

We will keep you updated as Xbox keeps us updated.

UPDATE: