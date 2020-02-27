Three Xbox One Games Are Free to Play This Weekend for Gold Members

Xbox One owners who are subscribed to the platform’s Xbox Live Gold service are able to play three different games for free this weekend as part of Microsoft’s latest Free Play Days event. Those three games are Dragon Ball FighterZ, The Division 2, and Just Cause 4, each of them coming together to create a diverse spread of single-player and multiplayer experiences. Each of the games is available to download now for anyone who’s subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and those who do have either one of those will be able to play the games for free until March 1st.

To get the games, simply head here to the Xbox site and sign into your Microsoft Store account after picking the game (or games) that you want. If you’ve got the right settings in place, you should be able to download them remotely to your console so that you can play them right away whenever you’re ready. For those already nearby your console, you’ll find the downloads available in the Xbox Live Gold section.

While you’re there downloading the games, you can check out the new look of the dashboard which Xbox One owners have probably already noticed if they’ve been active on their consoles lately. Microsoft released an update for the devices not long ago that once again redesigned the look of the dashboard, and most people seem to be in favor of the home screen’s new look.

Even if you’re not an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you can still play The Division 2 for the weekend on a different platform. The game is free-to-play for people on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC until March 1st as well, though you’ll likely need a Ubisoft account and PlayStation Plus to play it if you choose the PlayStation 4 version.