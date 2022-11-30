Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"

The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.

"To be honest at this point I'd rather you dropped the Games With Gold program altogether and put that money into boosting the Game Pass library," says one Xbox fan. "No offense to the developers behind these titles, but come on. At least throw a couple of AAA or first-party games every once in a while..."

"Games With Gold may as well be phased out at this point and membership be reduced because without 360 games, who is really going to play the 2-3 Xbox One games of actual note? These are TRASH," adds another fan.

Games with Gold has to go @Xbox @Xboxp3 @BondSarah_Bond



Xbox strategy is put the customer at the center and this is holding back the brand from achieving that fully — Colt #BullshitMafia (@infrarogue89) November 29, 2022

We haven’t had a banger drop in 2 years… PlayStation Plus is killing y’all in this department 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 2gunz (@killakaso) November 29, 2022

Games with gold January just leaked pic.twitter.com/fVkg6ulSIH — Dread (@Emdecay) November 29, 2022

Please just cancel games with gold itd just embarrassing now — TAK THE CONSOLE GAMER (@Tak225Th) November 29, 2022

As you may remember, Games With Gold at least used to have Xbox 360 games that Gold subscribers anticipated each month, however, Microsoft scrapped this part of the offer earlier in the year and it clearly took that money saved and put it elsewhere as not only is there still the same number of Xbox One games, but there's still no Xbox Series X games and the Xbox One games that are still being offered haven't improved in quality.

If you didn't catch the news yesterday -- but are still somehow interested -- the free games coming next month are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury, two mediocre games from 2020 and 2021, respectively. If you've never heard of them, you're one of many.

