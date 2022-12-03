Xbox Leaks Major Game Ahead of Reveal

Xbox has accidentally leaked a new game ahead of its reveal, but unfortunately, it has leaked next to no details about said game, which is presumably coming to Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Xbox One as well. The leak comes straight from the Microsoft Store, but there's no name. How do we know it's a major release? Well, there are two tells.

The first is the publisher. The listing reveals the publisher is WB Games, a publisher who owns studios like NetherRealm Studios, WB Games Montreal, and Rocksteady Studios. Some of its recent games include Gotham Knights, Mortal Kombat 11, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Multiversus, and Back 4 Blood. Some of its upcoming games include the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy. As you can see, its releases typically qualify as "major." The second tell is that the listing claims the game has a 43 GB download, a file size you usually only see from AAA games.

It's possible this is for one of the aforementioned upcoming games, but if that was the case, you'd assume a titled would have accompanied the listing. What seems more likely is this is a new game. Whatever the case, there's a good chance we will hear about this mystery game in an official capacity soon. And with The Game Awards going down next week, the stars are seemingly aligning.

New game from Warner Bros. Interactive codenamed MetCat (Size: 43.43 GB) | XBOX Series X|S pic.twitter.com/bGfG2xVUUZ — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 15, 2022

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Xbox, WB Games, nor anyone involved with either -- has commented on this leak. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

