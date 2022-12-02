Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Major Games of 2023

Microsoft has confirmed the first two major Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games coming in 2023 beyond the first-party games like Starfield and Redfall slated to drop next year. In other words, the first non-obvious titles. The first of these two games is Amnesia: The Bunker, which was just announced yesterday for PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles. Being developed and published by Frictional Games, it's set to release sometime in March of 2023 and when it does it will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one. For those that don't know: Amnesia is a popular survival-horror series. This entry is set to be the fourth installment in a series that dates back to 2010.

"Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of SOMA and Amnesia," reads an official blurb about the game. "Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience."

The other new addition is Monster Hunter Rise, one of 2021's most popular action RPGs. The sixth portable installment in the long-running Capcom series is coming to Xbox consoles on January 20, 2023, and when it does it will be available via Xbox Game Pass.

"Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you'll become a hunter, explore brand-new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline," reads an official description of the game. "The PC release also comes packed with a number of additional visual and performance-enhancing optimizations."

