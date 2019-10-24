Xbox One Reveals Major Change to Gamertags

Xbox Live is making some major changes to how gamertags work that will impact both Xbox One gamers and eventually Xbox Scarlett gamers as well. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that it has made some tweaks to the feature, noting that players can now change their name to whatever they want, as long as it’s not hateful, uses suggestive words, or more than 12 characters. In other words, as long as it doesn’t violate Xbox Live’s terms and services, you can make it your name. So, if you want to make your name “Hello,” you can, and it doesn’t matter if it’s taken, because along with your name you will get a number that’s unique to you.

As of right now, the change is only in effect on PC, but Microsoft plans on bringing it to Xbox One and mobile soon. So, rather then tell you that you can’t have a name because it’s already taken, you’ll be able to get the gamertag, but it will have a unique numerical identifier as well. So, if you go by “H” on Xbox Live, in order for people to find you, they will need to type in the number. As you may know, plenty of other services already use this feature, such as Discord. And again, Microsoft is planning on making this the norm going forward.

“The Xbox One console and mobile app will be updated soon to display your new gamertag,” says Microsoft. “Games will follow sometime in 2020.”

If you don’t want to have a string of numbers associated with your name, just keep your name as is. If you’re happy with IamMcLOVIN, then there’s no need to change. However, if you don’t have that name, but want it, you can have it now, but you’ll forever have a string of numbers associated with you.

