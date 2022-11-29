Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed

Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.

Colt Canyon came out in June 2020 while Bladed Fury came out less than a year later in March 2021. The first of those attracted a Metacritic score of 72 (on the Nintendo Switch version, at least – there weren't enough critic reviews for the Xbox version to amount to a consensus) while Bladed Fury also got a 72.

You can find out more about each of the games from their Xbox Store overviews seen below:

Colt Canyon

"Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter where you control a cowboy, or one of the many other unlockable characters, whose mission is to save his kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits. Take your gun and TNT and shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum."

Bladed Fury

"Bladed Fury is a classic 2D action game, based on Chinese mythology with an accompanying traditional art style and sound design, but with a dash of surrealism added to the mix. Featuring a fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and gods to destroy."

Xbox vs. PlayStation discussions have been fired up again as of late because of ongoings involving the Activision acquisition, and though those conversations are rarely fruitful, it's worth pointing out what PlayStation's free PS Plus lineup looks like for next month. Those games just leaked on Tuesday ahead of Xbox's announcement, and while the free PlayStation games haven't yet been made official, it's easy to imagine people declaring PlayStation's games the better offering for December.