Former Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited Time

A popular and former Xbox 360 exclusive is free for a limited time on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and if you still have one, on Xbox 360 too. What’s the catch? Well, the offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, the free game isn’t through Games With Gold. It’s unclear why the game has been made free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and we don’t know how long it’s free for, but at the moment of publishing, all subscribers can download it free of charge and play it as much or as little as they want as long as they maintain an active subscription.

As for the free game, it was released back in 2011 as an Xbox 360 exclusive, or, more specifically, as an Xbox Live Arcade exclusive. The game in question is Ms. Splosion Man, a sequel to 2009’s ‘Splosion Man, one of the most popular Xbox Live Arcade games. Like its predecessor, it was developed by Twisted Pixel Games and published by Microsoft. At the time of its release, it earned an 82 on Metacritic. Since its release, it’s come to iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for the game:

“You got a problem? Yo, she’ll splode it. At the Big Science after-party celebrating the capture of Splosion Man, a spill of champagne shorts out the safety protocols on the splosionatrix and from it emerges Ms. Splosion Man,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The latest creation from Twisted Pixel Games, the creators of Splosion Man, The Maw, and Comic Jumper, Ms. Splosion man comes packed with fifty levels of single-player and a separate fifty level co-op multiplayer campaign. Expanded map features, tons of unlockables, ghost replays, and countless other improvements make this the definitive edition for any splosion connoisseur.”

Xbox Live Gold is available via all modern Xbox consoles. It’s available at a variety of rates, but at its cheapest rate, a 12-month subscription can be had at $60.