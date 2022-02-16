Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Had One Their Worst Days Yet

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in the history of games. For $10 or $15 a month, those on Xbox consoles and PC get unlimited access to a vast library of games mostly populated with titles of quality and consequence. Whether it will stay this cheap, probably not, but right now Xbox Game Pass subscribers are fine dining on a budget and it’s almost only ever good news for those subscribed. Today is not one of those days. Today, the subscription lost six games, including some of its best games.

Most notably, 2019 Game of the Year contender Control is, at the moment of writing this, going to be gone in a few hours. By itself, Control would be enough to pour one out, but it’s being joined by Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Code Vein, The Medium, The Falconeer, and Project Winter. Six games is a lot to lose in one day, but at least half of these games are quite notable departures, making the pill harder to swallow.

The bad day doesn’t stop here though. Today, Xbox revealed the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February, and there’s not a ton of consequence. In fact, it may be one of the worst months since the inception of the subscription service. The most notable addition is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but this collection is already a part of the subscription service. This month it’s simply coming to Cloud.

It’s a strange time for Xbox to come up short with Xbox Game Pass. February is a big month for PlayStation, with both Horizon Forbidden West and Sifu releasing this month, and you’d think Xbox would want to counter and negate this with an impressive Xbox Game Pass lineup for the month. Not only has this not happened, but the subscription service is also bleeding some great games. That said, maybe Xbox still has some surprises and news up its sleeve.

