Xbox Console Update Adds Two Long Overdue Features

The new Xbox November update is rolling out today across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a couple of new features and improvements. As you can see for yourself, the update is a meaty one, but some of the new features and upgrades or more filler than consequential. However, there are two features, in particular, that stick out in terms of significance and in terms of how long overdue they are.

The first of these two features involves Discord and making it easier to chat with Discord friends across platforms. More specifically, starting with this update, you can now join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. To do this, open the guide and scroll to "Parties & Chats," and then select Discord. From here you will need to scroll through your Discord servers and then pick the one you want to join. And that's it. Complimenting this is the addition of noise impression through Discord Voice on Xbox Series X|S consoles. In other words, if you got a dog barking in the background or a brother yelling about chocolate milk, it should be filtered out. That said, this feature isn't automatic; it's optional.

The other new and overdue feature involves the Xbox digital storefront. More specifically, you will finally get notifications when items in your wish list go on sale. The new and special notification will show up in the guide as a pop-up letting you know when a game in your wish list goes on sale and how much the discount is.

While these are the two highlights of the update, it's far from the only improvements and changes, so be sure to check out the link in the opening paragraph for more information. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: