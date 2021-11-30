Long-Awaited Xbox Series X Exclusive Reportedly Getting Game Awards Reveal

A long-awaited Xbox Series X and Xbox One console exclusive is reportedly set to rear its head during The Game Awards 2021 next month. This month, Xbox released a major Xbox console exclusive in the form of Forza Horizon 5. Next month, Halo Infinite will fully launch. Looking ahead, Xbox has games like The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, The Outer Worlds 2, Everwild, a new Forza Motorsport, Perfect Dark, Fable 4, State of Decay 3, Avowed, and more in the pipeline. Some of these games are highly anticipated, but not many are more anticipated than Hellblade 2, another upcoming game from Xbox Game Studios.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was first announced at The Game Awards in 2019 or, in other words, two years ago. Since then, we’ve seen absolutely nothing and heard absolutely nothing of the game, or at least anything of the salient variety. That said, according to a new report, this will change at this year’s celebration of gaming.

Word of the game returning via the show it was first announced comes the way of industry insider, Ralph, a fairly new leaker, but one that has been making plenty of headway recently. Unfortunately, Ralph doesn’t say anything beyond teasing its appearance at The Game Awards. In other words, while it’s safe to assume this means a trailer will be shown, it’s not safe to assume that this appearance will include any gameplay or a release date/release window.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. As for the implicated parties, none of them have provided any type of comment. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.