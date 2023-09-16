New Xbox One and Xbox Series X Game Is Free for Limited Time

A new Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is 100 percent free to download and keep, but only for a limited time. With Xbox Live Gold officially gone, the only way to get free games is via Xbox Game Pass, but like the Xbox Live Gold games before them, these aren't technically free. They are locked behind a subscription. It's very rare for games to be made truly free on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. And this isn't just true of Xbox, but all console gaming. PC gamers are regularly treated to free games via Epic Games Store, Prime Gaming, and Steam giveaways. On console, it's a different story. As a result, when a game is made free on console, it's extra noteworthy. To this end, a new release that just dropped on Thursday, September 13, is free to download, but only until October 13. After this, it will be locked behind a purchase. What the price point will be when this happens, is unclear.

As for the game, it comes the way of Total Mayhem Games. There's currently no Metacritic data available for the game, but it's already amassed 1,174 user reviews in 48 hours over on Steam. 83 percent of these users reviews are positive, giving the game a Very Positive Steam User Review rating, the second highest rating you can on the platform.

"Think you and your bestie can take on any challenge together? We'd like to see you try! This new bite-sized standalone We Were Here experience will really put your friendship to the test. To prove that your friendship can overcome anything, you will need to take on several puzzling challenges," reads an official blurb about the game. "It's all about Communication, Teamwork... and Trust. Talk together, work together, and most of all, believe in your friend."

The game's official pitch continues: "The two of you are alone at sea when pursuing a distress call leads you to a deserted island, where you encounter a mysterious boat ride in an abandoned amusement park. This is a voyage you won't forget, with puzzles that take two to solve. The state of your friendship will directly affect the state of your friend-ship!"

The game is available natively via both generations of Xbox consoles: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. What the differences are between these two versions though is unclear. The game is smaller in scope and ambition, and far from technically demanding, so the differences are likely minimal.

