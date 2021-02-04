Xbox Series X and Xbox One Leak Reveals Return of 2005 OG Xbox Game

✖

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox One leak has revealed that a classic Xbox game from 2005 is back, or at least will be back in March. Like the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, 2021 has been a slow start for Xbox. January had Hitman 3, and not much else. Bloober Team released The Medium as an Xbox console exclusive, but it has failed to light the world on fire critically or commercially. Unfortunately, February doesn't look much better for Xbox gamers. That said, one game Xbox players can look forward to is Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, which is apparently being revived on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

The leak comes the way of Xbox itself, or more specifically, the Microsoft Store, which has gone live with a listing for the game ahead of its official announcement. In addition to leaking the game coming to modern Xbox platforms, the listing also leaks a March 16, 2021 release.

As for the game itself, it's a third-person action game originally developed by Wideload Games, which was shut down in 2014. Meanwhile, the game was published by Aspyr Media, which is reportedly working on a new KOTOR game. The title debuted back in 2005, and at first, was only available via the OG Xbox, however, later in the year, it came to PC and Mac as well.

Considered a moderate success, we never saw a follow-up to the game, which garnered a 75 on Metacritic upon release. At one point, a sequel was planned, but nothing ever came of these plans. That said, the random revival of the first game may mean this is finally changing.

"Be the Zombie. Kick A** and Take Brains," reads an official pitch of the game. "It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!"

At the moment of publishing, this leak hasn't been confirmed by any of the implicated parties. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with what is relevant. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here or check out the links below: