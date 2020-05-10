Microsoft Hints at "Affordable" Xbox Series X Price

✖

Microsoft isn't ready to divulge the price of the Xbox Series X, but it promises the console will come with alongside a compelling price point that people all around the world will be able to afford. According to Xbox's, Jason Ronald, Microsoft knew it wanted a really powerful console. And looking at its specs, it will have the most powerful console in the world when the Xbox Series X launches later this year. However, at times it sounds like Microsoft needed to reel in its ambition in order to make sure that they didn't have a premium console nobody can afford.

"As a lifelong gamer and as a game developer, we all always want more and more and more," said Ronald speaking about the console's price point. with Eurogamer. "At the same time, we know we have to deliver something at a compelling price point people all across the world are comfortable with and can afford."

Ronaldo also suggests Microsoft is being "agile" with the console's price point, however, it's unclear what "agile" actually means. Ronald doesn't provide an explanation for what it's meant by this, but it sounds like Microsoft wants to be the reactor, not the initiator. In other words, it sounds like it wants to know the price point of the PS5 before it settles on a price point for the Xbox Series X. And this lines up with some recent speculation from industry analyst Michael Pachter, who recently suggested the console could cost as little as $400.

"So, I think that they're waiting to have Sony blink first, and then they'll reveal the price and the launch date," said Pachter. "It's going to be holiday 2020, so very likely sometime in November, very likely $400. And fans are going to get a lot from their $400."

At this point, it appears the Xbox Series X will cost roughly $500 to manufacture and bring to market. So, you'd assume it will be sold at $500, but Microsoft does have the capability within its balance sheets to eat a lot of costs upfront if it wants to.

The Xbox Series X is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the console, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.