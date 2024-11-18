Acclaimed Xbox Game Gets Final Sale Ahead of Delisting

One of the most acclaimed Xbox games of the past decade is on sale for what is likely last time ahead of its delisting. Due to licensing agreements expiring, on a long enough timeline, Xbox has to delist every game in its Forza Horizon series. This first began in 2016 when the original Forza Horizon was removed from digital storefronts. Forza Horizon 2 then followed in 2018 and Forza Horizon 3 eventually went away in 2020. Now, Forza Horizon 4 is next on tap to be delisted and will end up vanishing next month. Fortunately, for those who haven’t picked FH4 up yet before it’s gone, Xbox has pushed live a big sale that will let users get it at discounted rate.

As part of Xbox’s ongoing Black Friday sale, all versions of Forza Horizon 4 have seen their prices cut by a massive amount. Available on the Xbox Store, the standard version of FH4 is now being sold for $11.99 rather than its typical $59.99 value. The Deluxe Edition is then retailing for $15.99 (typically $79.99) while the Ultimate Edition is $19.99 (typically $99.99). This deal will run from today until early next month on December 2nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to the delisting, Xbox is set to remove Forza Horizon 4 from Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC next month on December 15th. As such, there’s a good chance that this will be the final sale that is ever seen the for the game. While Xbox could look to provide one last-minute discount in the final days leading up to FH4’s delisting, there’s no guarantee that this will happen. So if you’d like to own the Xbox racer in a digital capacity before it’s gone, this deal is one you’ll want to jump on.

To learn more about Forza Horizon 4 and whether or not it might be for you, you can check out a trailer and the game’s official description below.

Forza Horizon 4

“Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar.