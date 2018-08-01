The Xbox One’s New Sport Controller Is Now Available

Microsoft has a new Xbox One controller available that players can now add to their collection.

The sleek new controller is called the Sports White Controller, a mint-white device with silver and blue accents that’s available here for $69.99. Microsoft unveiled the controller just last month with a post on the Xbox Wire sharing news of the controller and Xbox’s Major Nelson providing more background on the device.

“Inspired by trends in athletics and sports lifestyle, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport White Special Edition is the first controller in the new Sport series,” Major Nelson’s post said. “It features an energetic color palette with a fresh white base color (the same white offered through Xbox Design Lab), mint accents, and grey and silver patterns.

The rubberized grip matches the sporty design to keep the controller firmly in your grip while you’re gaming for long hours. Just as you’d expect from the rest of the Xbox One controllers, it’ll work with any headsets that are normally compatible as well.

This new Xbox One controller was available for preorders earlier in the month with links going live through GameStop, the Microsoft Store, and other retailers with the controller planned to ship out at the end of July. Xbox’s tweet from yesterday confirmed that everything proceeded as planned and that the controller has moved past the preorder stage and is now available for anyone who needs a flashy new device for their console.

Minty fresh.

The Sport White Controller is now available: https://t.co/nEPkwqbW3r pic.twitter.com/In1wpFOu4t — Xbox (@Xbox) August 1, 2018

To complete the sporty white set, Microsoft also has a new controller charger that’s being sold alongside the controller. Called the Sport White Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand, it’s available through Controller Gear and is an officially licensed device that’ll let you charge your controller in style. The product page for the charging stand offered more details on what all the controller charger involves.

Manufactured with the same exact high quality and Color Material as your Xbox One Controller

Officially Licensed Charging Stand for Xbox One

Masterful design that includes a magnetic contact system to ensure a Perfect and secure charge every time

Ergonomically engineered to allow One-hand navigation through your Xbox One dashboard while the Controller is on the charging Stand

Showcase your Controller every time you charge

Both the Xbox One Sport White Special Edition controller and the charging stand are now available to purchase.

