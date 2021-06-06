Xbox Boss Commends God of War Director for Defending Staff

✖

It's not often that you see the worlds of Xbox and PlayStation crossing over, but a recent development associated with Sony's upcoming God of War sequel has prompted an interaction between two key figures associated with each brand. And while the interaction in question doesn't have anything to do with God of War coming to Xbox or anything of that sort, it does show the mutual respect that many in the video game industry have for one another.

Over on social media today, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, responded to God of War director Cory Barlog and commended him for the manner in which he stood up for his staff recently. Some studio members at SIE Santa Monica came under fire this week after it was announced that the God of War sequel had been delayed to 2022 and would also be coming to PlayStation 4. Barlog himself told those that were mad about the decisions to blame him rather than going after other developers at the studio. In turn, this led to a response from Spencer acknowledging Barlog's message."This is what leadership looks like," Spencer said. "Well done."

Barlog ended up responding to Spencer not long after the latter sent his message over. "Thank you, my friend," Barlog said simply.

This is what leadership looks like. Well done. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 6, 2021

Again, this whole situation isn't vital in the grand scheme of the work that is being done on God of War: Ragnarok (unofficial title) but it does just show that developers from different sections of the video game industry can always have mutual respect for one another. Even though PlayStation and Xbox might be staunchly segmented in the minds of many video game players, even those that work for different companies often have the same goal at the end of the day: create games that fans can find enjoyment in.

What did you think about this recent interaction? And are you someone that was upset to find that the next God of War game was delayed to next year and also coming to PS4? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.