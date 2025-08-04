Xbox Celebrates Classic Rare Games With New Controller Design

Over the last few years, Xbox has released a lot of different controller options from both Microsoft and its partners. From designs based on specific games, to specialty colors, Xbox fans have had no shortage of choices. A new controller design has been revealed by Xbox and 8BitDo, and this one should cater very specifically to fans of games made by Rare. The British development team’s 40th anniversary happens to be this year, and Xbox is celebrating the occasion with a bunch of new products. Rare fans can look forward to new vinyl soundtracks, new clothing options from Fangamer, and more.

Of course, the new Xbox controller might be the big highlight. The design pays tribute to arguably the two biggest video games Rare is known for: Banjo-Kazooie and Sea of Thieves. The controller is compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC, Android, iOS, and more. The controller features a blue and gold design, and it’s adorned with the company’s 40th anniversary logo. The controller is available for purchase right now, and costs $89.99. Readers interested in purchasing one can do so right here.

image courtesy of xbox, 8bitdo

All of this new merchandise is a rare bit of good news for fans of the British development team. Earlier this summer, Xbox cancelled Everwild, a game long in development at Rare. On top of that, the company also cancelled an upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark. While that game was not in development at Rare, the property was originally created by the company. Many of Rare’s older properties have been neglected for several years now, and now fans of the company’s N64 era don’t have anything to look forward to. In fact, we don’t know what Rare is working on at all right now outside of Sea of Thieves content.

While Xbox doesn’t seem to have intentions of doing anything with Banjo-Kazooie in terms of a new game, the company clearly has no problem with releasing more merchandise based on the series. Fans have been treated to pins, shirts, plushes, and more over the last several years, and now there’s a new controller on top of it all. It’s nice that the characters haven’t been forgotten, but fans of the games would much prefer to see something a little more significant after all this time. Sadly, a lot of people have given up hope for a new Banjo-Kazooie game.

For 40 years now, Rare has earned a pretty faithful following. The company has created some truly great games that left a huge mark on the industry. For that reason, this controller will likely hold a lot of appeal for its most passionate fans. Readers should note that Xbox has advertised this as a “limited edition” though, so anyone interested in adding it to their collection should place an order while quantities are available.

What do you think of this new controller design? Are you a longtime fan of Rare and its games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!