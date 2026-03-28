Xbox Series X Getting 2025 Game of the Year Winner With an Exclusive Feature

Xbox Series X is getting one of 2025’s best games, and our personal Game of the Year winner, and it’s getting the game with an exclusive feature. The game in question has been available on PC and PS5 since October 22, 2025, and then it came to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on January 29, 2026. So, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users are getting it last, but it will have an exclusive feature to help make up for this a little bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometime this summer, at an unspecified date, AdHoc Studio will release its superhero adventure game, Dispatch, on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. What’s flying under the radar is the fact that at launch, it will support Play Anywhere, a feature it does not offer elsewhere. This feature lets users buy the game once and then play it on both Xbox consoles and Windows PC. Those on PS5 or Nintendo Switch consoles would have to buy the game again to play it on PC, but Xbox users won’t have to. More than this, save data and Achievements will also seamlessly carry over.

Our Game of the Year

With an 89 on Metacritic, Dispatch is one of the highest-rated games of 2025, and was ComicBook.com’s Game of the Year, beating the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades II, and Death Stranding 2 in the process. To this end, it will be one of the best Xbox Series X games released this year, and unlike PS5 users who had to wait for its episodic release to play out, Xbox Series X users will be able to binge the whole game straight away.

Play video

Dispatch currently costs $30 on PC, PS5, and both Nintendo consoles. This is presumably what it will cost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but there is a chance it will cost less, considering it’s arriving later. However, its release on Xbox is within a year of its original launch, so this is unlikely, as the Switch and Switch 2 releases indicate. Meanwhile, there is no word of it being available on Xbox Game Pass when it arrives, so a $30 (or more) Microsoft Store purchase will be required.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.