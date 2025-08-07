Xbox Game Pass Users Hail New Day One Games as Some of the Best Survival Games Ever

Survival game fans are feasting with two of Xbox Game Pass’ latest additions. Xbox Game Pass is by far and away one of the best deals in gaming. There has been a lot of discussion about whether or not Xbox Game Pass is actually viable for Xbox itself, but for the user? It’s a total steal. For just $20 a month, you get access to all of Xbox’s first-party games the day they release, including Call of Duty and Bethesda RPGs like The Elder Scrolls 6, at no extra cost. You also have a huge catalog of incredible games of all sizes. If you’re looking for a new indie game, there’s plenty of them? Wanting to check out a blockbuster game from a few years ago? Game Pass has some of those too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox Game Pass really thrives on shining a light on games that may have otherwise slipped under your radar and making it easy to find something new for your friend group. Recently, Xbox Game Pass added two new co-op survival games: Grounded 2 and Abiotic Factor. Both games debuted on the service on day one and have been huge hits for subscribers so far.

Xbox Game Pass Fans Praise New Survival Games Grounded 2 and Abiotic Factor

grounded 2

Over on Reddit, users are raving about how both Grounded 2 and Abiotic Factor are some of the best survival games they’ve played in recent memory and have created great value for their Xbox Game Pass subscription. Perhaps more specifically, user Cvnt-Force-Drama noted that both games are extremely friendly to those who want to play a survival game by themselves, something that isn’t really that common in the genre.

“I love the idea of survival games, and I’ve tried almost all of them, save for a few,” said the Reddit user. “But I have no friends, literally, so my fun to be had is rather limited. But Game Pass released Abiotic Factor and Grounded 2. Both of these games are definitely the most solo friendly survival games I’ve played. I can’t recall if Valheim is still on the service but it’s the only game that stands tall with these two in my opinion.”

Grounded 2 is the sequel to Obsidian Entertainment’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-inspired survival game where a group of kids get shrunk down in their backyard. The sequel explores similar ideas, but takes the kids to a park and fleshes out a lot of its ideas to have more depth and ambition. The most notable new feature is that players can now mount insects for both traversing the larger environment the sequel has added and partaking in combat.

Play video

As for Abiotic Factor, it’s a somewhat silly game set in an underground research lab where you encounter paranormal entities and creatures from other worlds. As you’d expect with survival games, it also has crafting and scavenging, all of which allow you to unlock more features and gameplay opportunities. It’s sort of like a goofy version of Black Mesa, the research facility from the Half-Life games.

Both games are on Xbox Game Pass now and are playable in co-op with friends or in solo modes. They also have stories, so there’s much more to Grounded 2 and Abiotic Factor than endless survival loops of scavenging and crafting.

Have you played either of these games? If so, let me know in the comments what you think of them.