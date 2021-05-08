Xbox Series X: Big Exclusive Game Isn't Very Exclusive

✖

One of the Xbox Series X's biggest exclusives is apparently not an exclusive. Some of the biggest games releasing right now are PS5 exclusives. Just in the span of two months, PS5 users are being treated to Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, two games that can only be played on the new PlayStation console. And this is what PlayStation players are used to. Over the course of the PS4 generation, Sony released a variety of exclusives that ended up being generation-defining games, such as God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima. Through third-party deals, the PS4 added to this with games like Persona 5 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. On the other hand, the Xbox One had hardly any exclusives of extreme consequence, and so far, neither has the Xbox Series X.

What the Xbox Series X does have is console exclusivity on one of 2021's biggest releases: Stalker 2. Except it actually doesn't. This week, internal Microsoft documents leaked and revealed Stalker 2 will be exclusive to Xbox for three months. Right now, there's no word of it coming to PS5, but the implication is it could come to the PS5 anytime after it's been on the market for three months. In other words, it's a timed exclusive, and not a very long one at that.

That said, while Stalker 2 won't be a console exclusive for the Xbox Series X for very long, the same leaked documents reveal that The Gunk will be a permanent Xbox exclusive when it releases later this year. It remains to be seen how good The Gunk is, but it's certainly not a marquee release or as notable as Stalker 2.

What Xbox also has Halo Infinite, which, like Stalker 2, is scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. When it does, it will be one of the biggest releases of the year, good or bad.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest on the Xbox Series X -- click here or check out the relevant links below: