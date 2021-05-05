Xbox Game Pass Just Lost Several Games And It's About to Lose More

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just lost four games, and they are about to lose six more soon. Across PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, subscribers can no longer enjoy the following four games: Moving Out, Fractured Minds, Levelhead, and For the King. As you can see, nothing major has departed the subscription service, with the most notable game probably being For the King, a strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements and that debuted back in 2018 via IronOak Games and Curve Digital.

That said, while this week's departures aren't very substantial, the games leaving later this month are. On May 15, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing six more games or, more specifically, the following six games: Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, Hotline Miami, Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2, Plebby Quest: The Crusades, and Dungeon of the Endless.

As always, it's unclear when and if any of these games will return. While it's not often games leave only to return at a later date, it does happen. However, even if this happens, it won't be anytime soon.

Already Gone:

Fractured Minds

Moving Out

Levelhead

For the King

Leaving Soon:

Alan Wake

Hotline Miami

Final Fantasy IX

Plebby Quest: The Crusades

Dungeon of the Endless

Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2

As long as the six games above are available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass, each is also available to purchase with a discount if you want to continue to play any of them after they leave the subscription service behind.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: