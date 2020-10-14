Next-Gen Xbox Series Game Runs at Just 900p

✖

While the Xbox Series X is the most powerful next-gen console on the market, the same can't be said for the Xbox Series S, which is substantially inferior in order to enable its $300 price point. That said, we are already seeing the ramifications of the console's lack of power. This week Sega revealed that in order to run at 60fps, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will only be 900p on Xbox Series S. Now, if you don't mind the game running at 30 FPS, then you can enjoy 1440p resolution, but if you want that crisp 60 FPS you're going to have to make a serious sacrifice on the resolution front.

On Xbox Series X, you won't need to make such a sacrifice. On the more powerful next-gen Xbox console, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will either run at 4K at 30 FPS or 1440p at 60 FPS. That said, the Xbox Series X is also $200 more than the Series S.

For now, it remains to be seen if this will be an isolated example or a persistent issue for the Xbox Series S. That said, if it can't even run games at 1080p at 60 FPS, then it's hardly an upgrade on the Xbox One X and Xbox One.

Incidentally, some developers have been warning about the lack of power the Xbox Series S is packing and how it could cause developers problems and maybe even hold next-gen games back.

"It really is," said David Mickner -- a multiplayer designer for Call of Duty -- while talking about the amount of value the console brings for just $300 last month, "but I can't stop thinking about the fact that they're releasing a lower spec console that will serve as a bottleneck ( granted transition into next-gen is always bottlenecked by last-gen for awhile )."

The Xbox Series S is set to release worldwide on November 10 alongside the Xbox Series X. For more coverage on both next-gen consoles and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news and rumors -- click here or check out the links below: