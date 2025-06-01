One of the Best Xbox Series X Games Is $56 Off Right Now

One of the best Xbox Series X games is currently 80% off on the Microsoft Store, which means it is currently $56 off right now and cheaper on the Microsoft Store than ever before. This new Microsoft Store deal is only available until June 9 though. Once it expires the Xbox Series X game in question will revert from its current $13.99 price point back to its normal $69.99 price point.

The Xbox Series X game in question is 2023’s Dead Space, a remake of 2008’s Dead Space, a game not only considered one of the greatest horror games ever made, but one of the best games of all time across any genre. Where the original was developed by EA Redwood Shores, which would go on to become the now shuttered Visceral Studios, the remake was handled by EA Motive. And the fellow EA studio did a great job with the remake, as most evident by its 90 on Metacritic and its 4.3 out of 5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

Unfortunately, for those on Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X, Dead Space is not available on these platforms, and thus this deal is limited to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. That said, it is worth noting that if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you already have free access to Dead Space, and thus don’t need to purchase it.

“Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store. “The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity.”

Those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S that end up taking advantage of this Microsoft Store deal should expect a game that is, on average about 12 to 16 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the sci-fi survival-horror game.

